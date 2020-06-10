Advertisement
Fire destroys barn along with several classic cars west of London
Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 8:15PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Crews from several fire departments were kept busy Wednesday evening dealing with a barn fire west of London.
The structure at Woodhull Road and Sharon Road caught fire around 6:15 p.m.
Ron Neville tells CTV News the barn along with several classic cars inside and a mobile home were destroyed.
Crews ensured the blaze didn't spread to a nearby home.
Firefighters remain at the scene monitoring for hot spots.
No word on injuries, a cause, or a damage estimate.
