LONDON
London

    Fatal crash reported in Lambton County, one person dead

    Aberarder Line between Oil Heritage Road and Lakeshore Road was closed for several hours on Nov. 8, 2024. (Source: Google) Aberarder Line between Oil Heritage Road and Lakeshore Road was closed for several hours on Nov. 8, 2024. (Source: Google)
    OPP are reporting a fatal crash in Lambton County.

    Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on Aberarder Line, west of Oil Heritage Road.

    According to police, a 64-year-old from Plympton-Wyoming was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    Aberarder Line between Oil Heritage Road and Lakeshore Road was closed for several hours but reopened just before 5 a.m. on Friday.

    There is no word on what caused the crash and OPP continue to investigate.

