Fatal crash reported in Lambton County, one person dead

OPP are reporting a fatal crash in Lambton County.

Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on Aberarder Line, west of Oil Heritage Road.

According to police, a 64-year-old from Plympton-Wyoming was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Aberarder Line between Oil Heritage Road and Lakeshore Road was closed for several hours but reopened just before 5 a.m. on Friday.

There is no word on what caused the crash and OPP continue to investigate.