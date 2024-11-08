St. Thomas area crash sends two people to hospital
A three-vehicle crash north of St. Thomas Friday morning sent two people to hospital with minor injuries.
It happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Wellington Road and Ron McNeil Line.
It is unclear what caused the crash, but two vehicles sustained significant damage.
A Honda SUV struck a light standard, while the front end of a Toyota minivan and its driver's side were damaged.
Police kept traffic on Wellington Road moving as tow trucks moved in to clear the scene by 9:15 a.m.
A three-vehicle crash north of St. Thomas sent two people to hospital with minor injuries on Nov. 8, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
107-year-old temperature record among dozens broken across Canada
Canadians are experiencing a wave of warm weather across multiple provinces well into the fall season, shattering dozens of temperature records.
48,584 space heaters recalled in Canada after burn injury in U.S.
Health Canada has announced a recall for electric space heaters over potential fire and burn risks, a notice published Thursday reads.
Canada rent report: What landlords are asking tenants to pay
Average asking rents declined nationally on a year-over-year basis for the first time in more than three years in October, said a report out Thursday.
Assailants attack Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic
Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated for injuries at hospitals and dozens were arrested.
Time limits meant to speed up justice have halted hundreds of criminal cases in Canada
Supporters say the so-called Jordan ruling has sped up proceedings and strengthened Charter rights for prompt justice. But the legacy of Jordan is mixed, and some victims say the time limits work in criminals' favour.
Oven to be removed from Halifax store where employee died: Walmart
Walmart says a large bakery oven will be removed from the Halifax store where an employee died last month.
Prince William calls past year 'incredibly tough'
Prince William has described the past year as "brutal" following cancer diagnoses for his wife and father. "Honestly, it's been dreadful," he said.
Canada's permanent employees earning more, according to latest jobs data
Canada added lower-than-expected 14,500 jobs in October and wages of permanent employees rose, data showed on Friday, as the economy grappled to absorb the slack built up due to a rapidly rising population amid an overheated market.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.