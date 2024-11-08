LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas area crash sends two people to hospital

    A three-vehicle crash north of St. Thomas Friday morning sent two people to hospital with minor injuries.

    It happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Wellington Road and Ron McNeil Line.

    It is unclear what caused the crash, but two vehicles sustained significant damage.

    A Honda SUV struck a light standard, while the front end of a Toyota minivan and its driver's side were damaged.

    Police kept traffic on Wellington Road moving as tow trucks moved in to clear the scene by 9:15 a.m. 

    A three-vehicle crash north of St. Thomas sent two people to hospital with minor injuries on Nov. 8, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

