LDCSB confirms 'Leadership Planning Session' cost over $16,000

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) has confirmed to CTV News that it spent $16,259 on a two-day meeting for 26 senior staff members.

In an email to CTV News, an interview request with Vince Romeo, the director of education for LDCSB was declined but a statement was issued.

In part it reads, "The planning sessions are not retreats or social gatherings, but an opportunity to ensure every member is aware of the LDCSB’s greatest needs and strategic priorities; and how every member is responsible for ensuring those needs and priorities are met in an effective and timely manner."

Romeo said he gathers the leadership team once a year in August outside the district for a two-day intense planning meeting in order to have their focused, undivided attention.

LDCSB said in-house experts were utilized at no cost, and there were no excursions, entertainment, or extra-curricular activities as part of this annual event.

The spending is being questioned since the LDCSB has projected a $1.5 million deficit for 2023-24 and a $1.9 million deficit for 2024-25, primarily due to increased costs due to portable leasing, increased transportation costs, and increased utility costs.

Leadership Planning Session Cost Breakdown

$2,083: mileage for 8 cars (carpooling was encouraged and utilized)

$5,674: standard accommodations for one night (Stone Mill Inn in St. Catharines)

$4,299: meeting space at the hotel

$2,036: meals

$2,167: meeting trainer and facilitator (multi-session retainer)

Meanwhile, the Thames Valley District School Board is being audited by Ministry of Education, following an executive retreat in Toronto that ran the board nearly $40,000.

The LDCSB is the fastest growing Catholic school board in the province, with a 30 per cent increase in student population over the past five years.

According to the board, it is up, "More than 1,500 students this year for a total of 27,500, and has added nearly 6,400 students since 2020, the equivalent of roughly 20 elementary schools."