TVDSB releases expenses for off-site retreat to Toronto
Chair Beth Mai and Interim Director of Education Bill Tucker, on behalf of the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB), have released more details on the expenses associated with an off-site planning meeting in Toronto.
The cost of the trip totalled $38,444.92.
This total includes transportation, hotel, meeting spaces, and food expenses.
“The Thames Valley District School Board is dedicated to upholding the trust that the public places in us and is committed to maintaining transparency and accountability,” said a statement from Mai and Tucker.
The statement continued, “This has been a learning experience for the TVDSB and will not happen again.”
According to officials, Tucker will be closely monitoring all expenses moving forward to ensure compliance with policies, procedures and the Board Motion passed in June that read:
- THAT all professional development opportunities, travel, and catered events must be reviewed to ensure cost effectiveness and alignment with TVDSB's strategic plan. Expenses must be saved where possible by considering location, transportation, and catering efficiencies as required.
“The Board is in the process of reviewing and making changes to expense policies and procedures through the appropriate process to align with the motion passed by the Board. Thames Valley District School Board is committed to ensuring that public funds are used in a way that manages resources effectively and in the best interest of our students,” the statement concluded.
