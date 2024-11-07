Teenage girls assaulted by woman on school property

Two teenage girls in London were assaulted by a woman on school property on Wednesday, according to police.

Around 11:25 a.m., officers responded to the call at Regina Mundi Catholic Highschool.

In a viewer video sent to CTV News, a female can be seen shouting vulgarities at teenagers near the school portables.

Parents received a letter from the school notifying them of the incident that occurred on school property.

Police say a 45-year-old female turned herself in and is facing three charges including assault, and assault with a weapon.

Police told CTV News, although the woman was in possession of a blunt instrument, no one was injured with a weapon — however, two teenage girls did receive minor injuries.

Police said all the people involved are known to each other but not related.

A number of students on site recorded video of the incident and have shared it on social media platforms.

According to police, the incident does not appear to be hate motivated.

The woman was released from custody and will appear in court Dec. 17.