Middlesex resident scammed out of $200,000 last month, here's how you can protect yourself from fraud
Middlesex OPP say that there has been a notable increase in reports of fraud over the past month.
Victims of all ages have been targeted through a variety of scams – from being tricked into providing access to computers and bank accounts, to sharing intimate photographs, to sharing personal information with people posing as government officials.
One victim lost as much as $200,000, and another $32,000 after a random phone call told them that their bank account had been hacked.
If you think you’re safe from fraud, you’re likely wrong. Scammers use a variety of tactics, and target people of all ages and demographics. They use a variety of tactics like phishing emails, phone calls, text messages and more.
If you’ve been a victim of fraud, you’re not alone. It’s estimated that as little as 5 per cent of frauds are reported – which is often due to embarrassment that you’ve been taken advantage of. Make sure that you file a report with police, and notify the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Also make sure to document the fraud – take screenshots or photographs, and document usernames, names, email addresses bank information and more to help police investigate.
Protect yourself from fraud - never pay someone that threatens you, do not share personal information with someone who has called you unanticipated, educate yourself about common scams, use strong, unique and complex passwords in your accounts, and be skeptical of suspicious transactions or communications.
