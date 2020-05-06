LONDON, ONT. -- Five people from the Kitchener-Waterloo region are facing various charges after London police say they stole several Porsches during a weekend break and enter.

Police say the thefts took place Saturday around 4:30 a.m. after the suspects broke into the dealership on Oxford Street West.

A 2008 Porsche 911, as well as three additional Porsche key fobs have since been recovered.

But three vehicles remain outstanding, including the following:

2020 Porsche Panamra, black, with Ontario plates CDNZ126, value $160,000

2019 Porsche Cayenne, black, with Ontario plates CKMJ257, value $90,000

2019 Porsche Cayenne, blue, with Ontario plates CFTE979, value $82,000

Another high-end dealership was also targeted over the weekend but the suspects failed to gain any vehicles.

Late Monday afternoon, police located one of the stolen vehicles in the area of Oxford Street West and Hyde Park Road.

The vehicle was stopped and five people fled on foot but were located and arrested.

Two suspects have been released and will appear in court in July.

The three others were scheduled to appear Wednesday via video.