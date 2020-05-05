LONDON, ONT. -- London police have arrested five men following a rash of break and enters of new car dealerships in the city.

The first incident happened on Saturday around 6:30 a.m. when police say multiple suspects broke into an Oxford Street West Porsche dealership and took four vehicles and their key fobs.

On Sunday around 4:30 a.m., multiple suspects broke into a Mercedes Benz dealership on Southdale Road East but security was notified and the suspects took off empty-handed.

About an hour later one of the suspects was observed and fled on foot. That person was arrested a short time later.

The third and final incident took place Monday around 5:45 p.m.

Investigating officers located one of the stolen vehicles from the Saturday theft in the area of Oxford Street West and Hyde Park Road.

The suspect vehicle was stopped and five people fled on foot.

All five suspects were located and arrested.

Two of the suspects were tracked down with K9 dogs and suffered minor injuries.

They have been released from hospital but remain in police custody.

London police say these incidents are not yet confirmed to be linked to other similar thefts across the region.