90 year old loses thousands in alleged retirement home fraud

A 90-year-old woman is among those allegedly defrauded of thousands of dollars while a resident at an Oxford County retirement home.

Her upset family is speaking out in her place as the woman battles dementia.

Miranda Guitard, a relative, told CTV News London her family selected Trillium Care in Norwich, Ont. this past June.

The woman moved in shortly afterward.

"It's a large, Victorian-style home. That's what I liked about the facility," explained Miranda. "I wanted her to go somewhere without actually feeling like a home. Not so much like an institution."

Miranda said the family paid for the first and last month of care in advance, but soon they received requests from a senior employee asking for more money.

They questioned the terms but agreed to pay some cash for a reported additional service.

Miranda Guitard is seen during an interview with CTV News London on Aug. 28, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London).

Still, Miranda felt uneasy, "My gut instinct was telling me that there's something going on."

The requests for more money kept coming. All along Miranda kept records of her communications with the senior employee.

Soon, she was questioning the email address used for rent payments.

"You know, when I look at all of the staff's emails that work at the home, it is first name, last initial then @TrilliumCommunityCare.ca. OK, that's right. But, the money that I'm sending for rent and increases and everything else was going to a separate email, a Gmail."

Not long afterward, police were notified.

The OPP has confirmed they are investigating the alleged fraud of multiple victims at a retirement home in Norwich. Detectives report more than $50,000 may be missing. They are interviewing a suspect, and an OPP cruiser was present outside the home Wednesday.

CTV News London reached out directly to Trillium Care communities. An employee declined to comment but did confirm a police investigation is ongoing.

The Ontario Retirement Home Regulatory Authority has also confirmed it is investigating a complaint.

The 90-year-old victim of an alleged fraud at an Oxford county retirement home is seen in this undated photo. CTV News has protected her identity. (Source: Miranda Guitard)

In the meantime, Miranda said she will keep speaking out to alert other families, "If you're dealing with a big move like this for a loved one, ask your questions and listen to your gut. Find out who everyone is beforehand. Who's the general manager? Who's doing the bookkeeping? Who is taking care of your loved one?"

Miranda certainly wishes she had done the same for herself and her "much loved" elderly relative, who just celebrated her birthday inside the home.

"Her vulnerability was taken advantage of and even myself. I feel like I've been taken advantage of and tricked," she said.

Police are imploring anyone who suspects their family member may be a victim to give them a call.