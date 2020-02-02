LONDON, ONT. -- Slick snow-covered roads resulted in some tricky driving conditions Saturday evening.

A collision involving a Greyhound bus happened just before 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highbury Avenue, between Commissioners Road and Bradley Avenue.

There are reports one vehicle was in the ditch and a number of other cars had spun out.

There were heavy delays, as police shut down the southbound lanes of Highbury for a couple of hours to investigate the crash.