Multi-vehicle crash closed Highbury Avenue southbound lanes
Published Sunday, February 2, 2020 11:14AM EST
As snow whipped around, a Greyhound bus was involved in a crash on Highbury Avenue in London, Ont. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Slick snow-covered roads resulted in some tricky driving conditions Saturday evening.
A collision involving a Greyhound bus happened just before 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highbury Avenue, between Commissioners Road and Bradley Avenue.
There are reports one vehicle was in the ditch and a number of other cars had spun out.
There were heavy delays, as police shut down the southbound lanes of Highbury for a couple of hours to investigate the crash.