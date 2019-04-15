

CTV London





A section of Highbury Avenue will be closed for most of the day after a truck rolled and spilled a load of scrap metal across the roadway.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. between Scotland Drive and Westminster Drive just south of the 401.

The road will be closed while crews work to clean up the metal.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

There is no word on any potential charges in the collision.