LONDON, ONT. -- The London Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area after a collision at Highbury Avenue and Glanworth Drive.

Highbury has been closed in both directions at Glanworth following the multi-vehicle crash late Friday morning.

The collision, involving a black car and a flatbed truck hauling two vehicles, left both vehicles in the ditch and debris scattered across the road.

At least one person was being transported to hospital, but the severity of their injuries is not known.

