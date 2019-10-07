Featured
Crash on Highbury kills one, critically injures two more
Emergency vehicles are on scene of a collision on Highbury Avenue near Scotland Drive on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 2:03PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 7, 2019 2:41PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue South near Scotland Drive.
The collision happened about 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Police have closed Highbury Avenue between Westminister Drive and Scotland Drive and the investigation is still underway.
They say next of kin have been notified.