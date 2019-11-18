Featured
Crash, fuel leak closes Highbury southbound at 401
Crews work to clean up a crash and fuel leak on Highbury Avenue. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 9:13AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 18, 2019 9:55AM EST
LONDON - Drivers should avoid Highbury Avenue in the area of Highway 401 after a crash led to a fuel leak requiring a response from Hazmat teams.
The London Fire Department says they are dealing with a significant diesel leak from a transport.
Early reports that the fuel leaked into a storm drain have since been disproven.
The Ministry of Environment has been notified and cleanup is underway.
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash; one person has suffered minor injuries.
The northbound lanes of Highbury are open.