LONDON - Drivers should avoid Highbury Avenue in the area of Highway 401 after a crash led to a fuel leak requiring a response from Hazmat teams.

The London Fire Department says they are dealing with a significant diesel leak from a transport.

Early reports that the fuel leaked into a storm drain have since been disproven.

The Ministry of Environment has been notified and cleanup is underway.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash; one person has suffered minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of Highbury are open.