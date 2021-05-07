LONDON, ONT. -- A man has died following a single vehicle crash in Sarnia, Ont. early Friday morning.

Sarnia police first reported the crash on London Line between Blackwell and Modeland Road shortly after 5 a.m.

According to police a middle-aged man was transported to hospital but died while in transport.

An identity is not being released at this time until next of kin are notified.

London Line between Blackwell Side Road and Exmouth Street will be closed for most of the morning.

More updates are expected throughout the morning.

This is a developing story…