LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating after a 44-year-old man died when he was hit by part of a falling tree in Ingersoll, Ont. Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m. OPP were called about a sudden death at a residence on Merritt Street.

According to police trees were being cleared on the property when the man was struck.

Police have identified the deceased as Brent Vankooten of Oxford County.

A post mortem has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.