Man dead after being struck by falling tree in Ingersoll, Ont.
Published Thursday, May 6, 2021 10:17AM EDT
OPP file image.
LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating after a 44-year-old man died when he was hit by part of a falling tree in Ingersoll, Ont. Wednesday.
Around 5 p.m. OPP were called about a sudden death at a residence on Merritt Street.
According to police trees were being cleared on the property when the man was struck.
Police have identified the deceased as Brent Vankooten of Oxford County.
A post mortem has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.