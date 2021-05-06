LONDON, ONT. -- A 50-year-old Corunna man got more than he likely dreamed when he fell asleep in his car ... more charges that is.

The man is facing a total 42 charges after a police officer found him asleep in his car at a red light.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road.

The man was arrested and subsequently searched.

Officers turned up more than $83,000 in drugs, cash, and drug related items.

As a result the man is facing the following 42 charges:

Impaired operation of a conveyance;

28 counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Five counts of possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Five counts of possession for the purpose of selling;

Two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking; and

Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The items seized include: