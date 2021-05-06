Advertisement
Man found asleep at the wheel wakes up to 42 charges
Published Thursday, May 6, 2021 1:39PM EDT
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- A 50-year-old Corunna man got more than he likely dreamed when he fell asleep in his car ... more charges that is.
The man is facing a total 42 charges after a police officer found him asleep in his car at a red light.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road.
The man was arrested and subsequently searched.
Officers turned up more than $83,000 in drugs, cash, and drug related items.
As a result the man is facing the following 42 charges:
- Impaired operation of a conveyance;
- 28 counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking;
- Five counts of possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking;
- Five counts of possession for the purpose of selling;
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking; and
- Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The items seized include:
- A total of 598 grams of Methamphetamine, value $65,780
- A total of 18.8 grams of Fentanyl, value $8,460
- 176 x 8 mg of Dilaudid pills, value $3,520
- 70 x Oxycodone pills, value $1,400
- 106 x 4 mg Hydromorphone pills, value $1060
- A total of eight (8) grams of Cocaine, value $800
- 13 x 30 mg Hydromorphone pills, value $780
- A total of 27 grams of Hash Oil, value $675
- 50 x Methylphenidate pills, value $500
- 14 x 18 mg Hydromorphone pills, value $420
- A total of 5.7 grams of Psilocybin, value $57
- 1 x Xanax pill, value $20
- One (1) x 9 mg Hydromorphone pills, value $15
- $5080 in cash
- Digital Scale