Broadcaster and co-host of 'Smoke Signals' Dan Smoke has passed away

Longtime broadcaster Dan Smoke has died.

His wife Mary Lou posted on social media, saying “It is with great sadness that I have to share that the love of my life, Dr. Dan Smoke, has gone on to the spirit world due to complications of diabetes and pneumonia.”

She added that their nephew has created a sacred fire to honour him, and an announcement regarding his resting will be made soon.

In the 90s, Dan and Mary Lou began hosting a radio show, Smoke Signals, focusing on Indigenous issues on Western University’s campus radio station.

They also brought their commentary to CTV News London (then, CFPL TV) for cross-cultural information and to discuss current affairs in the late 90s.