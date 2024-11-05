Potential for record-breaking temperatures in southern Ontario
Tuesday will be cloudy with sunny breaks, and we could see some records broken, according to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
“It will be extremely warm across the region… records could be broken in parts of southern Ontario as we head into the afternoon,” she said.
The weather shifts as we head into Tuesday night with gusty winds, a cold front brings in some rain and the temperature dropping from 16 C on Wednesday to a high of 9 C on Thursday.
The normal high for this time of year is around 9 C and the low around 1 C.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 70 this morning. High 22. Humidex 25.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy. A few showers beginning near midnight. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 16.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the afternoon. High 18.
Thursday: Sunny. High 9.
Friday: Sunny. High 10.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12.
