MLPS strategy to get advanced paramedic care to critical patients faster than ambulances

An innovative program launched by the Middlesex London Paramedic Service (MLPS) aims to cut down on the response time for patients requiring advanced emergency care.

Dubbed Rapid Response Units (RRU), specially outfitted SUVs will be driven by an advanced care paramedic who can provide lifesaving care to the most critical patients until an ambulance arrives to transport them to hospital.

“The first paramedics they see on scene could be coming from a Rapid Response Unit SUV. The transporting ambulance will be coming afterwards,” explained Adam Bennett, MLPS Director of Paramedic Services. “But by bringing the Rapid Response Unit to the scene first, they're able to start that critical care that the patient needs sooner.”

Advanced Care Paramedics have additional training that allows them to provide critical care interventions, including advanced airway management, intravenous therapy, and administer life-saving medicines on scene.

The RRUs will be deployed to high-demand areas in London and Middlesex County, using real-time data to further reduce response times.

The new deployment model is expected to shorten response times and reduce offload delays at local emergency rooms.

Bennett emphasized that the new system will significantly improve patient outcomes when seconds count, “We're going to help ensure that advanced care paramedics are available in our system to be able to respond to these most critical of calls when they come in."