LHSC opens RSV immunization clinic for those without primary care provider

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunizations are now available for eligible patients who do not have a primary care provider through Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

RSV is a respiratory virus that can cause cold-like symptoms or lung infections, especially in infants and older adults.

Located in the Paediatric Medical Day Unit, the new RSV Immunization Clinic is meant to “bridge a gap” between infants who have a primary care provider and those who do not, according to Erin Fleischer, the nurse practitioner who oversees the program.

“The goal of the clinic is to promote health equity and serve members of the community who might not otherwise have access to the immunization,” Fleischer said. “By working alongside local primary care providers to immunize as many infants as possible, we’re able to help reduce the burden RSV can have on this high-risk population and on our healthcare system at large.”

All infants born on or after Jan. 1, 2024, can be immunized at the twice-weekly clinic if they don’t have a primary care provider.

To make an appointment, call 519-685-8500 ext. 50071 and leave a message with your child’s name and date of birth. A representative will call you back with an appointment date and time.