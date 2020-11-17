LONDON, ONT -- Talk about dejavu. A London man is facing drug and impaired driving charges after he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in two separate incidents over the weekend.

The first incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. Saturday when police were contacted by a concerned citizen about a man asleep at the wheel in a parking lot in the 400-block of Dufferin Avenue.

When police arrived on scene they found the man asleep in a running vehicle.

When he woke he was arrested and several items were seized including fentanyl, methamphetamine, weapons including brass knuckles, roughly $5,000 in cash, and other drugs and various items.

He was released from custody, but as it turns out not for long.

The next day the same man was again found asleep at the wheel in a parking lot in the 600-block of York Street.

When he was awoken and arrested police again seized fentanyl, a phone, and $1,100 in cash.

As a result the 36-year-old Londoner is facing the following charges:

Two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance;

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order;

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority unauthorized;

Five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; and

Possession of a Schedule IV for the purpose of trafficking;

He was set to appear in court on Tuesday.