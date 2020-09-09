An intersection is not a good place to take a nap in your car, especially in front of a police officer, but a 24-year-old London man is facing impaired driving charges after doing just that early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m. a police officer pulled up behind a car stopped at the intersection at Egerton Street and Florence Street.

When the light turned green the car did not move.

The officer approached the driver who appeared unconscious.

Concerned for the man’s safety the officer broke the window to unlock the car, which woke the driver.

Following further investigation the officer arrested the driver under suspicion of impaired driving.

The man has since been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and fail to comply with demand made by peace officer.