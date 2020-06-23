MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Woodstock police are asking for public help to identify a suspect in another 'porch pirate' incident in the city.

Police say an Amazon package was taken from the doorstep of a home, and surveillance images of the suspect and vehicle involved have been released.

It is just the most recent case of a 'porch pirate' theft, with a number of incidents reported in the region in recent weeks amid an increase in deliveries.

Buyers waiting for packages are advised to:

use online tracking

arrange to have packages delivered when you are home or ask a neighbour to hold onto it

have packages delivered to your workplace or another secure location

install a security camera and motion censored lighting

report suspicious activity

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.