Alleged 'porch pirate' in Woodstock, Ont. caught on camera
A vehicle and a man suspected of being involved in the theft of a package in Woodstock, Ont. are seen in this image released Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Source: Woodstock Police Service)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Woodstock police are asking for public help to identify a suspect in another 'porch pirate' incident in the city.
Police say an Amazon package was taken from the doorstep of a home, and surveillance images of the suspect and vehicle involved have been released.
It is just the most recent case of a 'porch pirate' theft, with a number of incidents reported in the region in recent weeks amid an increase in deliveries.
Buyers waiting for packages are advised to:
- use online tracking
- arrange to have packages delivered when you are home or ask a neighbour to hold onto it
- have packages delivered to your workplace or another secure location
- install a security camera and motion censored lighting
- report suspicious activity
Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.