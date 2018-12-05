

CTV London





Provincial police say one man has died following a crash with a transport truck on Highway 2 east of London.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Highway 2 west of Hunt Road around 9:30 p.m. after a vehicle and transport truck collided.

The man in the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. No one was else was injured in the crash.

Highway 2 was closed for an investigation between Cobble Hills Road to 15th Line.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.