Man killed in crash with transport
OPP cruiser undated. (The Canadian Press)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 6:07AM EST
Provincial police say one man has died following a crash with a transport truck on Highway 2 east of London.
Emergency crews were dispatched to Highway 2 west of Hunt Road around 9:30 p.m. after a vehicle and transport truck collided.
The man in the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. No one was else was injured in the crash.
Highway 2 was closed for an investigation between Cobble Hills Road to 15th Line.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.