

CTV London





Middlesex OPP have identified the person killed in a crash between a transport truck and sedan on Richmond Street (Highway 4) near Denfield Road around 1 p.m. Friday.

She is Sandra Green, 75, of Grand Bend.

OPP closed Richmond Street from McGillivray Drive to Coursey Line, which is north of Lucan, for the investigation.

Police say the transport truck driver, who was hauling grain, was not injured but was in shock. Nobody else was in either vehicle.

The truck ended up in the ditch on the north side of the road, facing south. The other vehicle remained on the road, also facing south.

Denfield Road ends at a T-intersection with a stop sign at Richmond.

OPP continue to investigate.