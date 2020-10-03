LONDON, ONT. -- As London police continue to investigate an alleged sexual assault that took place on Wednesday, they hope to find a female who they believe witnessed the incident.

Police say last Wednesay afternoon, a teenaged girl reported that she was sexually assaulted while waiting for a bus in the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street.

Investigators believe a female at the bus stop witnessed the incident and are requesting that she contact them to speak with an investigator.

The male offered the victim a mask. Once she declined, he offered to drive her home. Police stated the suspect then touched the victim inappropriately when she declined.

The suspect is described as:

  • Male
  • Caucasian
  • Approximately 40-years-old
  • Approximately 6' tall
  • 200 lbs
  • Black/grey hair
  • Patchy facial hair
  • Wearing a blue zip-up sweater and black jeans
  • Last seen driving a white four door sedan

If you have any information, contact London Police Service Criminal Investigations Division at (519) 661-5674 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit their website.