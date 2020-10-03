Advertisement
London Police look for potential witness to alleged sexual assault
Suspect in alleged sexual assault investigation surrounding a teenaged girl waiting at a bus stop on September 30, 2020 (Source: London Police Services)
LONDON, ONT. -- As London police continue to investigate an alleged sexual assault that took place on Wednesday, they hope to find a female who they believe witnessed the incident.
Police say last Wednesay afternoon, a teenaged girl reported that she was sexually assaulted while waiting for a bus in the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street.
Investigators believe a female at the bus stop witnessed the incident and are requesting that she contact them to speak with an investigator.
The male offered the victim a mask. Once she declined, he offered to drive her home. Police stated the suspect then touched the victim inappropriately when she declined.
The suspect is described as:
- Male
- Caucasian
- Approximately 40-years-old
- Approximately 6' tall
- 200 lbs
- Black/grey hair
- Patchy facial hair
- Wearing a blue zip-up sweater and black jeans
- Last seen driving a white four door sedan
If you have any information, contact London Police Service Criminal Investigations Division at (519) 661-5674 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit their website.