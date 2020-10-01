LONDON, ONT. -- London police are searching for a suspect after they say a teenage girl was sexually assaulted while waiting for a bus Wednesday.

According to police, the girl was in the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street when an unknown man offered her a mask. as she didn't have one.

When she declined, the man offered to drive her home. She declined that offer too.

Police say the suspect touched her inappropriately before leaving the area on Anderson Avenue in a vehicle heading southbound.

She was not hurt.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 40 years-old and roughly 6’ tall, 200 lbs. with black and grey hair, and patchy facial hair.

He was wearing a blue zip-up sweater, and black jeans.

He was last seen operating a white 4-door sedan.

Contact police if you have any information.