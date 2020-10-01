MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are asking for public help to identify a suspect in connection with an investigation into an alleged indecent act.

The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. Monday near a construction site in the area of Oxford and Adelaide streets.

According to police, a woman was walking when a man in a vehicle stopped to ask for directions, that's when the woman allegedly saw him committing an indecent act in the car.

The suspect fled after the woman screamed. The woman was not injured.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 25-25 years old with black hair that was pulled back.

He was driving a newer model, small white four-door vehicle with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.