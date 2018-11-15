

CTV London





A community is in mourning following the loss of a young hockey player described as “a vibrant young man with a sweet soul.”

Provincial Police confirmed that Tyler Arts, 17, of Zorra Township was the victim in a crash involving a transport truck Wednesday afternoon.

The head-on crash happened on County Road 84, northeast of Thamesford.

OPP say there were no passengers in the vehicle and the driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Thursday morning the Ingersoll District Minor Hockey Association posted the following about Tyler on Facebook:

"It is with a heavy and broken heart that I relay the passing of one of our players ...Tyler Arts ..who succumbed to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision today on his way home from school

He was a vibrant young man with a sweet soul and huge heart

He will be missed by many

Heartfelt Condolences to his parents ,Rick and Dale, his siblings, family and friends

TA7 will never be forgotten as he engulfed a part of everyone’s heart who has ever met him."

Police say the the investigation continues into the cause of this fatal collision.