

CTV London





A young person is dead after collision involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle in Zorra Township.

The head-on crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 84, northeast of Thamesford.

OPP say there were no passengers in the vehicle and the driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Oxford County OPP remained on the scene into Wednesday night and County Road 84 was expected to be closed in both directions east of Line 25 for several more hours.