LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police along with a nurse from the Mental Health Engagement and Response Team (MHEART) were able to talk down a man in crisis who had climbed onto a 402 overpass Friday morning.

Police initially received a call around 2:10 a.m. for a well-being check.

Two hours later man was seen on the Airport Road overpass along Highway 402.

Sarnia police along with OPP shut down the highway and Airport Road in the area and the MHEART nurse was called in to assist with talking the man down.

Roughly two hours later the team was able to convince the man to come down and go into their care.

He was taken to hospital for further care and assessment.

This is the second time this week that Police in Sarnia utilized mental health services to assist in negotiating with a person in crisis.

On Monday a man was talked about an apartment he had barricaded himself in where a fire had also broke out.