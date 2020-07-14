MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A man is being treated in hospital after an incident that saw him barricaded himself inside an apartment unit where a fire eventually broke out, causing extensive damage.

Sarnia police were called to as multi-unit complex in the 100 block of Queen Street shortly after noon on Monday for a 34-year-old man who was causing damage and behaving strangely.

By the time officers arrived, the man had barricaded himself in an upstairs unit, as well as barricading the stairwell making it impossible for officers to reach the unit.

A nurse from the Canadian Mental Health Association and an officer trained in crisis intervention were then called in to assist.

The man refused to exit, throwing items like a TV and flower pots at officers, and blaring music, making communication difficult.

Power to the unit was eventually disconnected to police could speak with the individual and encourage him to leave the apartment.

During negotiations, police say flames and smoke became visible in the unit and they began evacuating the rest of the building.

At that point the man was at a back window speaking to police from the second floor, but remained reluctant to leave.

However, the crisis nurse and officers were able to eventually de-escalate the situation and have the man lower himself to the ground, where a mattress had been set up for him.

The individual was then transported to hospital for observation and treatment, while the fire was quickly put out but caused extensive damage to the top floor.

The investigation is ongoing.