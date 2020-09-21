LONDON, ONT. -- The line of cars waiting to enter the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Carling Heights Opimist Community Centre snaked for more than two kilometres Monday morning.

London police could be seen controlling traffic as vehicles were directed to wait along roadways through the new subdivision east of Elizabeth Street.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting wait times of four hours at the centre, which opened at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile at the Oakridge Arena, which opened at 9 a.m., wait times were only slight shorter.

More to come.