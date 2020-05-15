LONDON, ONT -- Four Londoners and a Kitchener woman are facing charges after coordinated raids turned up drugs, cash, and guns in London, Kitchener and Hanover.

The investigation was led by the London Police Service’s Guns and Drugs Section in coordination with Waterloo Regional Police, OPP, and Hanover Police Service.

On Wednesday officers raided three locations in London, one in Kitchener and one in Hanover.

In London the locations were on Wavell Street, Emery Street, and Brydges Street.

As a result of the raids police seized two handguns, $20,000 in cash, and more than $92,000 in drugs.

Other items seized included ammunition, a bulletproof vest, a shotgun, cell phones, and a Taser.

Two men and two women from London are facing several charges. A full list of charges can be found here.

A 23-year-old Kitchener woman is facing one charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All five appeared in court Thursday in relation to the charges.