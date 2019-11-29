LONDON, ONT. -- Search warrants executed in London and Hanover have resulted in the seizure significant amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine.

London police have charged a 32-year-old man after cash and drugs were seized Thursday morning from a home and vehicle in the area of Byron Baseline and Boler roads.

Officers seized 584 grams of cocaine valued at $58,400, as well as about $12,000 in cash and other paraphernalia.

As a result, a 32-year-old London man is facing one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Then on Thursday afternoon, a 36-year-old Palmerston, Ont. man was arrested in a Hanover Police Service drug trafficking investigation and found to possess methamphetamine.

A subsequent search of an address in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Hanover resulted in the seizure of 608 grams of meth, with an estimated street value of $60,000.

Officers also seized a vehicle, over $1,800 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

The 36-year-old is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, drug possession, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

Police say the seizure is expected to "cause disruption to the flow of methamphetamine in Grey and Bruce Counties."

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.