MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Middlesex-London and Elgin-Oxford will move from the red-control zone to the orange-restrict zone under Ontario's COVID-19 response framework.

The change will take effect on Monday and will remain in place for at least two weeks.

The decision comes as the region marks two full weeks with no deaths and several days with single-digit case counts.

"It's something we absolutely should be celebrating as a community, and that celebration should not be in large numbers indoors. Let's make sure we keep it as safe as possible," says Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie.

But, Mackie adds that an increase in COVID-19 variants in the region remains a concern.

"We're up to a dozen cases locally of variants of concern. We've had four come in over the last day-and-a-half, which increased us from eight up to 12 variants of concern, so that certainly represents an acceleration...it's still a relatively low proportion overall...but it is concerning to see that number rising."

The largest change with the lower restriction level is regarding gathering sizes in organized venues.

Under orange, up to 50 people can now gather indoors and 100 outdoors as long as physical distancing can be maintained in places like restaurants.

Religious services can now move to 30 per cent capacity indoors or 100 people outdoors.

The limit on private gatherings remains at 10 indoors and 25 outdoors with distancing and masking protocols in place, however health officials continue to recommend not gathering indoors.

Many restrictions that were in place under red continue, but locations like restaurants and bars can now remain open until 10 p.m. and some dancing, singing, karaoke and musical performances are allowed with restrictions.

Movie theatres and performance venues can also reopen with a limit of 50 people indoors and a number of restrictions in place including masking, screening and collection of contact information.

As to when the region might move to even lighter restrictions, Mackie says it's too early to speculate.

"A lot can change in COVID in two weeks...if (cases) are at the same level in two weeks from now, then you know there's a strong case to be made that it may be reasonable to reduce restrictions, but if there's an increase then that really changes the picture."