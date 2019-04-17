

CTV London





In some ways the game mirrored the series; with two periods to go the Knights had the lead, and then, the collapse.

Four unanswered goals in the third and it was time to put away the sticks and get out the golf clubs for the London Knights.

The Guelph Storm completed the unlikely comeback with a 6-3 win in game seven.

It was a night of shockers in the hockey world as not only did the Knights fall in historic fashion but the Tampa Bay Lightning were unexpectedly swept in round one of the NHL playoffs after being the presidents cup trophy winners.

The London Knights are just the 12th OHL team to blow a 3-0 series lead.

They were twenty minutes away from escaping the series, but as with the series it all unraveled at the end.

Alex Formenton, Connor McMichael, and Liam Foudy were the goal scorers for London.