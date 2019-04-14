Featured
Guelph victory forces Game 7 in London
The Guelph Storm play the London Knights at the Sleeman Centre. (Apr. 13, 2019)
Jennifer Baker, CTV London
Published Sunday, April 14, 2019 3:16PM EDT
It’s all going to come down to Game 7.
The Guelph Storm played the London Knights at the Sleeman Centre Saturday, in Game 6 of their OHL playoff series.
By the end, the Storm bested the Knights by a score of 5-3.
The two teams are now tied at three wins each, forcing a Game 7 to decide the winner.
The do-or-die game will take place Tuesday in London.