

Jennifer Baker, CTV London





It’s all going to come down to Game 7.

The Guelph Storm played the London Knights at the Sleeman Centre Saturday, in Game 6 of their OHL playoff series.

By the end, the Storm bested the Knights by a score of 5-3.

The two teams are now tied at three wins each, forcing a Game 7 to decide the winner.

The do-or-die game will take place Tuesday in London.