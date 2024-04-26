LONDON
London

    • Vehicle passengers taken to hospital after Oxford County crash

    OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash in the area 37th Line and Road 74 in Zorra. April 26, 2024. (Source: OPP) OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash in the area 37th Line and Road 74 in Zorra. April 26, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    An unknown number of people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Oxford County.

    OPP are on scene of the two-vehicle crash at 37th Line and Road 74 in Zorra.

    Roads in the area are closed and police said injuries are unknown.

    Updates will be provided as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News