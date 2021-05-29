Advertisement
Man faces stunt driving charge after speeding in Woodstock neighbourhood
Published Saturday, May 29, 2021 1:59PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- An 18-year-old Burgessville man is facing stunt driving charges after allegedly speeding more than double the posted limit.
A Woodstock police officer was situated in the Springbank Avenue and Parkinson Road area Friday when he noticed a vehicle travelling at “what appeared to be a high rate of speed.”
Police say the vehicle’s speed was captured at 125 km/hr in a 50 km/hr speed zone.
The man was charged with stunt driving as per the Highway Traffic Act and had his vehicle and licence seized for a week.
Police say a stunt driving conviction can carry the following penalties:
- Six demerit points
- Licence suspension up to two years
- A fine of $2,000 up to $10,000
- Possible imprisonment of up to six months
- Dramatic increase of insurance rates