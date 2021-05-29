WINDSOR, ONT. -- An 18-year-old Burgessville man is facing stunt driving charges after allegedly speeding more than double the posted limit.

A Woodstock police officer was situated in the Springbank Avenue and Parkinson Road area Friday when he noticed a vehicle travelling at “what appeared to be a high rate of speed.”

Police say the vehicle’s speed was captured at 125 km/hr in a 50 km/hr speed zone.

The man was charged with stunt driving as per the Highway Traffic Act and had his vehicle and licence seized for a week.

Police say a stunt driving conviction can carry the following penalties: