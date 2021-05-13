Advertisement
Hundreds of charges laid for noisy mufflers, speeding
Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 12:18PM EDT
The exhaust pipes of a VW Diesel car are photographed in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police have laid more than 250 charges in connection an effort to deal with racing and loud vehicles.
Officials say between April 21 and May 2 the Traffic Management Unit stopped several vehicles for speeding and/or excessively loud exhaust systems.
As a result, police laid charges including:
- 115 charges for no muffler or improper muffler under the Highway Traffic Act
- seven charges of unnecessary noise under the Highway Traffic Act
- 35 charges of causing noise likely to disturb under the City of London Noise Bylaw
- 103 charges of speeding under the Highway Traffic Act
- eight charges of racing/stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act
Police are encouraging drivers to slow down, and vehicle owners to repair mufflers and avoid using devices to alter or increase the sound of their vehicles.