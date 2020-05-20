LONDON, ONT. -- It was an emotional tribute to a family man who died in hospital over the weekend, as more than 100 cars lined Patience Crescent in south London to pay respects to Adnan Chehade.

"I miss him very much and I'm sorry that I wasn't able to see him or be with him when he died," said Grace Chehade, Adnan’s wife.

"I begged just for five minutes to be with him. He died alone. That's what hurts the most."

Adnan had been in hospital for four months suffering from intestinal issues. During the last eight weeks, due to the pandemic safety measures, family visits were not permitted.

Adnan’s son John Chehade had a career playing for the Western Mustangs football team.

“He was at every single football game,” he said.

The family wanted to honour their father and thought under the circumstances, a drive-by would be the best option.

"It really does help put some closure to this, it was extremely hard not seeing my father in the hospital for those two months during COVID-19," said Joel, another Chehade son.

"I felt really good today seeing everybody and all the familiar faces that my dad has touched."

Adnan Chehade was 73 years old when he died.