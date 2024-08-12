LONDON
    • Ontario NDP announces candidate for London North Centre

    (Source: Terence Kernaghan) (Source: Terence Kernaghan)
    The Ontario New Democrats have picked their candidate in London North Centre for the next provincial election.

    First elected to the riding in 2018, MPP Terence Kernaghan has been chosen by the party, and is vying for a third term.

    Priorities for Kernaghan include affordable housing, and reliable healthcare.

    An official date has not been selected, but there is speculation that Premier Doug Ford may call an early election.

