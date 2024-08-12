City garbage truck rollover in south London
A city garbage truck was overturned this morning, spilling trash all over the road.
Police said that it happened near Morgan Avenue and Bradley Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
Reportedly, the driver was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved – however cleanup proved to be a little tricky, heavy tow trucks were needed to remove the truck.
A witness said the vehicle appeared to experience a mechanical issue before toppling over.
City officials have said that a full investigation will take place, before they can say what caused the crash.
