LONDON
London

    • City garbage truck rollover in south London

    (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
    A city garbage truck was overturned this morning, spilling trash all over the road.

    Police said that it happened near Morgan Avenue and Bradley Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

    Reportedly, the driver was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved – however cleanup proved to be a little tricky, heavy tow trucks were needed to remove the truck.

    A witness said the vehicle appeared to experience a mechanical issue before toppling over.

    City officials have said that a full investigation will take place, before they can say what caused the crash. 

