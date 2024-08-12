One additional case of Legionnaire's Disease confirmed by MLHU

Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has added one person to their total tally of individuals affected by a reported local outbreak of Legionnaire’s Disease.

There are now 25 total cases linked to the outbreak, with four people remaining in hospital, and one dead.

Although at this time MLHU has not had the source of the outbreak confirmed through lab testing, locations that showed evidence of the presence of Legionella bacteria through preliminary testing have since been sanitized.

Legionella bacteria causes the respiratory illness Legionnaires disease, with symptoms of high fever, chills, dry cough, shortness of breath and potential for pneumonia. Symptoms usually begin within two to ten days of exposure.

The bacteria is found naturally in the environment, usually in water like hot tubs, plumbing systems or pats of an air conditioning system.

If the bacteria become airborne and are inhaled by humans, it can cause Legionnaires Disease, although most people exposed will not become ill. Older people, or individuals with compromised immune systems are at greater risk for developing severe symptoms.

Legionella is not transmissible from person to person, through public water, or through contaminated food.