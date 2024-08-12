Aylmer man loses over $80,000 in 'catfish' scam

LONDON
    A 65-year-old Aylmer man is out $83,000 after he was the victim of an online scam.

    According to police, the victim met a woman online two years ago. The pair got married by proxy in the United States but never met in person.

    Throughout the two-year relationship, the man has sent approximately $30,000 to the female after being told money was needed for medical and other expenses.

    More recently, the man was going to do house renovations and secured a company, recommended by his “wife” to do the work.

    She sent him company contact and he wired $53,000 to the person his the woman suggested should do the work.

    Police said the company and contact person turned out to be part of the fraud orchestrated by the female.

    The investigation is on-going and police warn the public to be vigilant about communicating with people online. 

