Air travel service to smaller, medium-sized cities on the decline
Air travel service to smaller communities and medium-sized cities is on the decline, pushing up airfares and leaving parts of the country less connected.
Data from aviation data firm Cirium shows flight volume between smaller airports and big cities has dropped drastically over the past five years — especially for short-haul trips — while simultaneously the price has soared.
Scott McFadzean, CEO of London International Airport in Ontario, says the number of daily departures to Toronto plunged from 15 in 2019 to four now after WestJet dropped the route despite ongoing demand.
The Canadian Airports Council says Air Canada direct routes between Halifax and at least four cities in Atlantic Canada, including Fredericton and Charlottetown, did not return after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experts attribute the diminished service levels to airlines’ embrace of larger aircraft over smaller turboprop planes as well as a pilot shortage and a dearth of public funding for regional air travel.
Reg Wright, who heads the airport in Gander on the island of Newfoundland, says smaller and remote communities rely on flights for everything from food to firefighting and medical care.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Chief human rights commissioner resigns after investigation into Israel comments
The recently appointed chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission says he has agreed to resign today after an investigation into comments he made in the past related to Israel.
Human-caused climate change made this summer's heat waves 2-10 times more likely: ECCC
Canadians have experienced numerous, sweltering heat waves this summer, and federal analysis reveals climate change made the unseasonable temperatures much more likely.
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
opinion Should King Charles make a public address on the anti-immigrant riots?
Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.
Australian breaker Raygun praised for her 'courage' and 'character' after viral performances at the Paris Olympics
Rachael Gunn arrived in Paris as a competitive breaker excited to make her Olympic debut. She leaves an internet sensation, her performances viewed by millions across social media.
CBC paid over $18 million in bonuses in 2024 after it eliminated hundreds of jobs
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. paid $18.4 million in bonuses this year after hundreds of jobs at the public broadcaster were eliminated, according to documents obtained through access to information laws.
U.S. beefs up posture in Middle East, warns Iran-backed attack on Israel could come this week
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, as the U.S. on Monday said it believes Iran or its proxies may launch a strike against Israel as soon as this week.
LIVE @ 1 MT 'Voluntary' Jasper townsite re-entry will start on Friday: officials
Jasper residents will be able to start returning home on Friday, Aug. 16, officials announced on Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
-
Ontario police reporting 'sharp increase' in motorcyclist fatalities: OPP
Provincial police said 36 motorcyclists have died on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year.
-
Guelph man charged following sexual assault of healthcare worker: police
Guelph Police have charged a man after they said a healthcare worker was touched inappropriately by a patient.
Windsor
-
Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Erie
Essex County OPP say the body of a missing swimmer has been located near Leamington in Lake Erie.
-
Webinar planned to help prevent intimate partner violence and workplace violence
Registration is open for a webinar that focusses on helping prevent intimate partner violence and workplace violence.
-
Four people sent to hospital after car slams into house
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven-year-old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.
Barrie
-
Man arrested after break and enter in Barrie
An alleged break-in attempt in Barrie leaves a man up for charges.
-
R.O.P.E. Squad seeks public's help finding federal offender
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking the public to help to find a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his breach of parole.
-
Highway 11 reopened following single-vehicle rollover
Highway 11 is reopened in Huntsville Ont., following a single-vehicle crash that left three people in critical condition.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police cruiser lands upside down in ditch at park
A single-vehicle crash involving a Sudbury police cruiser at a playground caused quite a stir on a quiet street in Minnow Lake on Sunday.
-
Highway 69 reopened following motorcycle crash in Estaire
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed a third crash on a northern Ontario highway Sunday, saying a motor vehicle collision in Estaire closed northbound lanes of Highway 69 for more than two hours.
-
Hwy. 17 reopened near Nairn Centre after fatal crash
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 17 is reopened between Espanola and Nairn Centre after a fatal crash on Sunday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau, Ford prepared to work with Ottawa as mayor warns of 'transit crisis' without financial help
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford say they are prepared to work with the city of Ottawa as Mayor Mark Sutcliffe warns of potential cuts to transit services without financial help from the federal and provincial governments, but made no funding commitments to the city.
-
Police investigating after person found deceased in the Rideau Canal
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a person was found deceased in the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Northern lights lit up the Ottawa-Gatineau sky
Stargazers in Ottawa and Gatineau were treated to a spectacular light show this weekend, as the northern lights lit up the sky.
Toronto
-
Homicide detectives investigating disappearance of Markham real estate agent
Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Markham real estate agent who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
-
'Mounting condo inventories' could put downward pressure on Toronto's real estate market: report
Strained affordability amid higher borrowing costs continues to drag down Toronto’s 'lethargic' housing market this summer, according to a new report by RBC Economics.
-
Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on Ontario to make gas tax cut permanent
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) says Ontario’s gas tax cut has saved families nearly $900 over the two years it’s been in place – now they’re calling on the provincial government to make it permanent.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals say province needs own constitution to affirm 'who we are'
The Quebec Liberal Party is proposing that the province adopt its own constitution, a project it says will be 'unifying.'
-
Best team in MLB! Montreal Expos fans, players look back at tragic '94 season
Monday is the anniversary of one of the darkest days for Montreal Expos fans. On Aug. 12, 1994, the first full day of the Major League Baseball strike started and ended the Expos' run at first place in the league and potential run to the World Series.
-
Quebec municipalities hit by remnants of tropical storm Debby face months of cleanup
Quebec municipalities hit by the remnants of tropical storm Debby say they're looking at months of recovery.
Atlantic
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Northern lights, Perseid meteor shower light up Maritime skies
Maritimers were treated to both the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, and the Perseid meteor shower Sunday night and into Monday morning.
-
78-year-old woman killed in Charlottetown roundabout crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a crash at a Charlottetown, P.E.I., roundabout on Saturday.
-
N.S. to give nearly $1.2M to 64 first responder groups
A Nova Scotia fund is giving nearly $1.2 million to 64 first responder organizations, including search and rescue teams, fire departments, and hazardous materials units.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba has beefed up efforts to fight retail theft, retailers hope for more
Manitoba's recent efforts to curb retail theft are working, by many accounts, and some businesses are hoping for more permanent changes.
-
Sea-Doo passenger killed following collision with boat: RCMP
A woman from Portage la Prairie has died after the Sea-Doo she was riding on was struck by a boat over the weekend.
-
Skylar Park returning to Winnipeg Monday after bronze medal win
Winnipeg’s Skylar Park is heading back home on Monday after her bronze medal win at the Paris games.
Calgary
-
'Random' sexual assault by naked man prompts warning from Calgary police
A random sexual assault by a nude man in the southwest community of Elbow Park over the weekend has prompted a warning from Calgary police.
-
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
-
Medicine Hat brothers arrested in ALERT trafficking investigation
Two brothers are facing charges after police seized $20,000 worth of illegal drugs during a Medicine Hat trafficking investigation.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 1 MT
LIVE @ 1 MT 'Voluntary' Jasper townsite re-entry will start on Friday: officials
Jasper residents will be able to start returning home on Friday, Aug. 16, officials announced on Monday.
-
15-year-old shot south of Edmonton, man charged with attempted murder
One person has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot on Louis Bull First Nation last week.
-
Elks defeat Lions for second straight win
Wins have been rare for the Edmonton Elks — and even rarer at home. Boris Bede kicked three field goals on Sunday as the Elks won their second game in a row, and second of the season, defeating the B.C. Lions 33-16.
Vancouver
-
Mounties investigating wrong-way crash that killed 1 in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a two-vehicle crash over the weekend that killed one driver and sent another to hospital with serious injuries.
-
New Canadian navy tugboats to enter service following two-year delay
The first of four new tugboats built for the Royal Canadian Navy have arrived in British Columbia, two years behind schedule and nearly four years since the first steel was cut for the $102-million project.
-
Researches hope to improve brain injury diagnoses among domestic violence survivors
B.C. researchers are launching two studies to improve the diagnosis of brain injury in survivors of intimate partner violence and to better understand the injuries’ long-term impacts.