London

    • Detour in place Monday for Thames Valley Parkway maintenance work

    Thames Valley Parkway closure map between Aug. 12-23, 2024. (Source: City of London) Thames Valley Parkway closure map between Aug. 12-23, 2024. (Source: City of London)
    Starting Monday, a section of the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) between Gibbons Park and Oxford Street will be temporarily closed for maintenance work. Gibbons Park will remain open during construction.

    A detour has been provided.

    Some of the improvements include:

    • Adding a new pathway entrance feature near the north side of Oxford Street
    • Adding an accessible pathway
    • Implementing a tree preservation plan
    • Removal of hazardous trees

    Work is expected to be complete by Aug. 23, weather permitting.

