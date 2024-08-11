Detour in place Monday for Thames Valley Parkway maintenance work

Starting Monday, a section of the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) between Gibbons Park and Oxford Street will be temporarily closed for maintenance work. Gibbons Park will remain open during construction.

A detour has been provided.

Some of the improvements include:

Adding a new pathway entrance feature near the north side of Oxford Street

Adding an accessible pathway

Implementing a tree preservation plan

Removal of hazardous trees

Work is expected to be complete by Aug. 23, weather permitting.